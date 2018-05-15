Secure SCM Collaboration Suite

Exostar has enhanced Exostar Digital Platform, its secure supply chain management collaboration suite. The changes include functional and architectural upgrades to help companies and their suppliers move to more effective digital business models.

Organizations can use Exostar’s Digital Platform to engage with their global, multi-tier supply chains. It enables collaboration at every stage of the supplier lifecycle: qualification and onboarding, sourcing and procurement, order management, and performance/compliance assessment.

The services within the Digital Platform can be leveraged as stand-alone or seamlessly integrated with an organization’s legacy systems that handle supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, and manufacturing resource planning.

Exostar’s digital capabilities for supply chain management include:

Supplier Portal–Serves as a focal point for access to services, dashboards, and reports supporting partner engagement and information exchange.

Supplier Management–Facilitates and expedites supplier qualification and onboarding; supports ongoing integrated risk management activities such as assessment of supplier security and compliance with ITAR, NIST 800-171, and other regulatory requirements.

Content Sharing–Enables automated, secure, compliant content management and document exchange throughout the supply chain, with full traceability and auditing.

Master Data Management–Provides a central repository of pre-qualified supplier information that serves as a single source of truth across the supplier network.

Customer Identity Management–Supports the issuance to, and strong authentication of credentials for, individuals across the supplier network.

