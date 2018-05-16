Security Device for Delivery Fleets

National Fleet Products has introduced the UFO+ Lock for rear and side vehicle doors. The UFO+ automatically locks when closed, helping to improve in-route security compliance and operator convenience.

The new UFO+ Lock remains in a fixed position and does not rotate, slide or detach. A single, reversible key quickly unlocks the door and can stay with the operator. Once cargo is unloaded, the door can be closed again and automatically locks without the use of the key.

Many fleets have strict procedures that require cargo to be under lock and key while deliveries are being made and during any other time the vehicle is unattended. With many delivery vehicles being opened and closed hundreds of times a day, locking and unlocking time can become a significant impediment to productivity. The UFO+ Lock’s self-locking capability means that delivery staff need only close the vehicle door to safely secure cargo.

Every individual UFO+ Lock comes with a set of two high-security,15-pin, multi-combination, reversible dimple keys and certified locksmith duplication certificates. Those purchasing both rear and side door locks receive a set of three matching security keys.

National Fleet Products