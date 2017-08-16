Seegrid has introduced the GP8 Series 6 self-driving pallet truck. Further enhancing the Seegrid Smart Platform, which combines flexible infrastructure-free vision guided vehicles with fleet management and enterprise intelligence data, the GP8 Series 6 offers fully automated material movement to execute hands-free load exchange from pick-up to drop-off.

In the automotive industry, Seegrid self-driving vehicles are used for consistent delivery of parts to line. The Series 6 self-driving pallet truck picks up and drops off palletized car parts without human interaction. In e-commerce, the Series 6 enables fully autonomous delivery of goods to keep up with fulfillment industry growth and demand.

Operating without wires, lasers, magnets, or tape, the Seegrid GP8 Series 6 allows manufacturers and distributors to change routes in-house, operate in manual mode, and scale their fleet as they grow. As part of the Seegrid Smart Platform, the Series 6 is aligned with Industry 4.0 and lean initiatives, helping companies transform into smart factories of the future.

