Syncron has announced enhancements to Syncron Inventory, its service parts inventory management solution.

Part Locator uses inventory availability and geographical data across the global supply chain to determine the nearest location of a specific part—removing the manual process of calling individual warehouses to locate parts, while simultaneously improving fill rates without increasing inventory investment. The map is now fully interactive, allowing users to move it around and zoom in and out, in addition to displaying delivery routes.

There are also several new search options, including custom criteria, any/all logic and an option to extend the search to include replaced items.

Replay Simulator allows simulation of how changes to service parts inventory strategy would have impacted outcomes if implemented in history. Users can modify inventory strategies, network design and other logistical parameters to explore multiple scenarios and use the findings to plan future actions.

Automatic Kit Planning handles the planning and forecasting of items comprised of multiple parts and manages the demand of components to fill the kit, as well as the kit itself.

Price Break Optimization optimizes the replenishment of a part based on the quantity of a typical purchase. If a manufacturer has stacked pricing, the system automatically recommends how many parts to purchase, removing the chances of too little or excess inventory while optimizing cost.

Collaborative Planning provides parts planning capabilities to multiple teams within an organization enabling central or regional planners, procurement teams or local warehouse managers to apply their own inventory planning strategies. The system keeps track of authorized users and their permissions, as well as full audit capabilities.

