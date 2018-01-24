Marisol International, an Ascent Global Logistics company, has enhanced its PEAK suite of technology empowered supply chain solutions, to help importers and exporters with order management, shipment tracking and tracing and business intelligence.

PEAK is an intuitive technology designed to help companies manage beyond logistics, providing access to insightful and actionable supply chain data to empower intelligent shipping decisions. It is a user-friendly portal that provides real-time visibility, including key milestone alerts and exception management.

PEAK also allows global trading partners to establish business rules, generate shipping documents and store all order communication in a single, mobile-enabled system.

Ascent Global Logistics