Hamilton Caster has introduced line of shock-absorbing casters designed to meet the needs of the growing aerospace industry. These spring-loaded casters feature Hamilton’s newest Spinfinity maintenance-free swivel construction and a unibody spring housing providing up to 200% greater spring travel and a wider operating capacity range compared to Hamilton’s existing line.

The new shock absorbing AE Series casters are designed to reduce noise, protect cargo and extend caster, wheel and bearing life. They are suitable not only for aerospace applications but also for those heavy-duty material handling challenges that require extra care during transport in industrial environments.

Hamilton’s Spinfinity kingpin-less platform includes a top plate and inner raceway of forged steel providing a raceway for shock conditions. The raceways are CNC-machined and then hardened to ensure protection against shock and smooth swiveling. The spring housing is designed, laser cut and bent from a single plate of steel.

The new line is offered in three series covering three mounting plate sizes, ranging from 4-inch diameter by 2-inch wide up to 12-inch diameter by 5-inch wide.

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.