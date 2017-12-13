Shorter Forklift Mast Option for Cross-Docking

Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced a shorter mast option for certain models of its counterbalance forklifts that are used heavily in cross-docking applications.

The new two-stage TL mast, commonly referred to as a “Truckers Mast,” is an option for the four-wheel Crown FC 5200 Series counterbalance forklifts and the pneumatic and cushion tire models of the Crown C-5 Series industrial forklifts. It is suitable for use in warehouse dock work and cross-docking applications where a shorter mast is more conducive for the forklift to remove and place loads in truck trailers.

The mast is available in lift heights of 68, 76, 80, 82 and 112 inches, with no change in the maximum load capacities of the forklifts.

The Crown FC 5200 and Crown C-5 Series both support load capacities ranging from 4,000 to 6,500 pounds. The Crown FC 5200 electric forklift is built with a durable frame and power train to handle a variety of loads. It allows operators to lift heavy loads in tight spaces and on crowded docks. Featuring a 2.4-liter LPG engine, the Crown C-5 forklift can be used in indoor and outdoor environments where conditions may be unpredictable or harsh.

Crown Equipment Corp.