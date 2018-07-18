Menu
Vestil single fork pallet lifter
Single Fork Pallet Lifter

Vestil has introduced a single fork skid positioner lifter.

Vestil has introduced a single fork skid positioner lifter. Instead of the usual two skinny forks to lift open bottom skids, crates, and baskets this model has one large centered fork.

The fork is open on three sides for easy loading and unloading of products. The high handle not only allows for steering, but the pumping mechanism can raise and lower the height of the fork. It includes a foot brake for secured positioning during transition periods.

The unit rolls on 5” poly-on-poly casters and includes a foot brake for secured positioning during transition periods. The compact design takes up minimal storage space when not in use.

Vestil

 

