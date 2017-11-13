Dorner has introduced Spiral Chutes that offer a way to gently move product down to a lower level, with gravity doing all the work.

As product enters the Spiral Chute, gravity takes over to slide packages down to the lower level. Spiral Chutes’ patent-pending stair step design helps ensure products won’t get stuck or jammed when being lowered from overhead conveyors, mezzanines or platforms. Even if packages begin to accumulate as they travel down, the Spiral Chutes’ design is self-clearing to prevent jams.

Spiral Chutes are suitable for lightweight products with a variety of package types, including cardboard, pouches, flexible packaging, corrugated boxes and others. The stair step design allows for different sized packages (lengths as short as 3”; weights between one ounce to 50 lbs.) to be lowered at the same time for added flexibility.

Dorner Mfg. Corp.