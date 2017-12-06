Menu
Flexcon has introduced its improved heavy duty 48 x 45 stackable 6-runner pallet with lip.

Flexcon has introduced its improved heavy duty 48 x 45 stackable 6-runner pallet with lip. This pallet is said to be 35% stronger than Flexcon’s previous version.

Its durable one-piece construction helps achieve 3,000 lbs. dynamic capacity, and 20,000 lbs. static capacity.

The pallet features four-way forklift entry. It is high pressure molded for increased durability and strength. An improved deck substantially reduces deflection under load.

The pallet is suitable for in-house, closed loop and export applications. It can be sanitized with water or steam, is 100% recyclable and fits 468-per-trailer.

