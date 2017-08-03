Beumer Group has introduced an easy-opening stretch film hood designed to optimize unpacking operations and eliminate the need for cutting tools. It is designed to allow employees in retail stores and logistics centers to quickly remove the film when unpacking or repacking goods.

It allows opening of the stretch film along a precise tear line in the center without affecting the safety function of the stretch hood.

The newly developed film is used in conjunction with Beumer’s Stretch Hood A technology, which provides secure, five-sided protection of palletized products. Used in various industries, the stretch hood system is particularly suitable in the chemical and building materials industry as an alternative to the traditional thermal shrink film or stretch wrapping packaging methods.

Beumer Corp.