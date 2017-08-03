Menu
Beumer_stretch-hood-A
New Products

Stretch Film Hood

Beumer Group has introduced an easy-opening stretch film hood designed to optimize unpacking operations and eliminate the need for cutting tools.

Beumer Group has introduced an easy-opening stretch film hood designed to optimize unpacking operations and eliminate the need for cutting tools. It is designed to allow employees in retail stores and logistics centers to quickly remove the film when unpacking or repacking goods.

It allows opening of the stretch film along a precise tear line in the center without affecting the safety function of the stretch hood.

The newly developed film is used in conjunction with Beumer’s Stretch Hood A technology, which provides secure, five-sided protection of palletized products. Used in various industries, the stretch hood system is particularly suitable in the chemical and building materials industry as an alternative to the traditional thermal shrink film or stretch wrapping packaging methods.

Beumer Corp.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
F900-forklift-exhaust-analyzer
Forklift Exhaust Analyzer
Aug 02, 2017
Dorner-SmartFlexHelix
Conveyor Designed for Tight Spaces
Aug 02, 2017
AirspaceTechnologies-logo
Voice Recognition for Time-Critical Shippers
Aug 01, 2017
MasterMover-TMS1650
Trailer Moving System
Aug 01, 2017