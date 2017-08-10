Supply Chain Management in the Cloud

Oracle has announced significant expansions to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. Part of Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13, the latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud delivers a supply chain platform that enables organizations to embrace outside-in demand driven processes and capabilities. The new release includes: supplier collaboration, quality management, maintenance, sales and operations planning, demand management, and supply planning, as well as expansions across all existing solutions.

The six new products included in the latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud are:

Oracle Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) Cloud: Executes strategy consistently with enterprise-wide alignment and visibility for growth and profitability. Organizations can use aggregate planning with social collaboration and S&OP process management by aligning sales and operations to enhance decision making using embedded analytics.

Oracle Demand Management Cloud: Helps organizations to achieve business objectives by optimizing new product introductions, improving decision making and synchronizing cross-functional demand plans. It’s designed to help improve demand visibility, manage demand variability and accurately sense, predict and shape customer demand.

Oracle Supply Planning Cloud: Adapts quickly to fluctuating demand with the ability to plan for multiple manufacturing and fulfillment strategies in real time, including planning global supply chain activities, monitoring and prioritizing problem areas, and evaluating and executing the actions that will have the greatest impact.

Oracle Supply Chain Collaboration Cloud: Supports increased business velocity by enabling organizations to plan, manage and collaborate with suppliers and contract manufacturers more efficiently. It enables organizations to benefit from integrated planning, orchestration, visibility and execution to better transact with trading partners, collaborate on order forecasts and manage exceptions, track production processes, and gain control over outsourced operations.

Oracle Quality Management Cloud: Enables organizations to drive best practices from issue to resolution by providing a comprehensive and integrated solution for auditable, closed-loop quality management.

Oracle Maintenance Cloud: Enables improved return on capital and lower costs with the ability to better maintain enterprise assets. Organizations can leverage complete integration of maintenance, supply chain and financial applications to transform asset maintenance from a complex and expensive process into one that can open up the ability to gain a competitive advantage.

