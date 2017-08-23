Supply Chain Network Connection

One Network Enterprises has introduced the Global Logistics Gateway, a solution that enables carriers, freight forwarders, orchestrators, distributors, custom brokers and suppliers to execute the global fulfillment and transportation process from a single access point.

The Gateway connects with business networks for sales, procurement, freight and logistics services to create a ubiquitous network of networks at global scale. This offering supports interoperability between supply chain operating networks through open standards-based authentication and public API-based process orchestration to any buy/sell system or any transport management system (TMS).

Leveraging the Gateway, shippers can provide a one-stop-shop for customers, which enables them to post purchase, sales, or transport orders via a single system. The Global Logistics Gateway connects and transacts with in-country and international carriers, freight forwarders, customs brokers, last mile operators, and other partners.

Carriers and freight forwarders can use the solution to transact with shippers to fulfill the transport demand and collaborate on freight orders, schedule appointments, post capacity, and publish the tracking events. They can also leverage services to manage their internal processes, and subscribe to network analytics and industry benchmarks to continuously improve their operations.

Buyers and suppliers can connect and transact with each other and with logistics trading partners in operating fulfillment and transport operations. The network will manage fulfillment and delivery across multiple modes, support all combinations of prepaid and collect legs and Incoterms. Milestones and tracking events are provided for all orders and shipments.

All trading partners onboard once, and the Gateway can connect them to other TMS systems and buy and sell applications such as ERP, procurement systems, and other business networks. One Network’s Global Supply Demand Match Service can optimize inventory, service levels, and freight costs simultaneously.

One Network Enterprises