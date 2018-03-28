Supply Chain Risk Management

The Smart Cube has introduced Smart Risk, a bespoke, real-time supply chain risk monitoring solution. With an added layer of evaluation by experienced analysts, Smart Risk provides businesses with the right intelligence to make more informed planning and buying decisions.

Smart Risk monitors and reports on a broad spectrum of risk categories, including financial, operational, compliance, strategic and country risk. It leverages an array of sources from subscription news service APIs and databases, to social media, augmented by responses to custom supplier questionnaires, a technique which gathers information often not in the public domain.

Algorithmic sentiment analysis is used to assess and score worldwide events on a risk scale, and predictive and preventive analytical capabilities identify early warning indicators of risk events, looking beyond the obvious and taking into account the impact of multiple individual factors.

The Smart Cube’s analysts apply an additional layer of assessment to the automated risk rating. Using their knowledge of specific supplier and buyer situations, they validate risk ratings, and create actionable recommendations on intervention and remediation strategies. Customized alerts are sent to business stakeholders, and also pushed through the cloud-based platform, allowing anytime, anywhere access.

