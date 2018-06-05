Supply Chain Security Platform

Panorays has launched the Panorays SaaS automated platform which is designed to increase the security posture of all organizations in the supply chain. It enables companies to view, manage and engage with third parties to reduce their cyber risk.

The Panorays platform provides 24/7 monitoring and alerting upon attack surface change and does not require installation on customer or third-party systems. With Panorays, companies can shorten their third-party security evaluation process, while gaining continuous visibility and ensuring compliance to regulations such as GDPR and NY DFS.

Panorays targets organizations in financial services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and retail. Through its customers, Panorays has currently evaluated more than 10,000 third-party companies.

Panorays