Supply Chain Tracker

Tive Inc. has introduced an upgrade to its multi-sensor tracker that includes a significantly longer battery life, as well as more accurate WiFi-powered location tracking. The enhancements to the Tive tracker are designed to simplify the use of the Tive tracking system and to extend the life and accuracy of each individual device.

Tive provides a sensor and software solution that allows supply chain managers to track and analyze the location and condition of their shipments in real time. The company’s proprietary low-power multi-sensor tracker uses cellular connectivity to provide real-time monitoring and analysis of the location, climate, and integrity of shipments. Supply chain managers access this data and analysis through the Tive software platform, where they can set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, or geofences. They can also use the Tive API to pull data into external SCM or ERP systems, and gather insights into their supply chain.

Upgrades to the Tive tracker include:

More accurate location tracking. The addition of WiFi network sensing to the existing GPS and cell tower systems enables Tive’s customers to get more precise location identification.

Longer battery life. Improved power management extends the life of each tracker to over a year at a six-hour reporting interval, while still using a battery small enough to require no special labeling or handling in any mode of transport.

New, thinner form factor. Approximately the size and shape of a smartphone, the new Tive tracker can be added to a shipment, attached to a shipment box or integrated with returnable packaging.

