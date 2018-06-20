Supply Chain Visibility Platform

DHL Supply Chain has introduced a customer technology platform, MySupplyChain. The secure platform integrates data from DHL Supply Chain applications, providing users with complete supply chain visibility, accessible online anytime, anywhere, through a single login. MySupplyChain will be available to applicable customers in North America in June, with further regional rollouts to follow.

Through one comprehensive and customizable platform, MySupplyChain allows customers to access track-and-trace data, inventory, operational performance and reporting, business analytics, customer service and more from any desktop or mobile device. MySupplyChain users gain end-to-end visibility of global supply chain operations—from shipments entering the warehouse to final delivery—all in near real time.

With this complete view of network-wide inventory positions and warehouse-level order statuses, customers can leverage up-to-date data to identify insights that drive continuous improvement and competitive advantage.

The new globally standardized platform is a key component of DHL Supply Chain’s digitalization strategy, enabling customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.

