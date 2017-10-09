Lenze has introduced the m850 synchronous servo motors with moderately dynamic responsiveness in the upper power range. They are especially suitable for positioning tasks in packaging and material handling applications where a high degree of quiet, smooth operation is required.

The housing of the series has smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces, making these servo motors suitable for use in the food industry. The motors are equipped with a resolver feedback system as a standard feature but can also be supplied with multi-turn sin/cos encoders for high precision. It includes SpeedTec connections with rotary connector boxes.

In conjunction with the servo inverters i700, 9400 and 8400 TopLine, it provides high-performance drive solutions in the torque range of 5.30 lbs-in. to 1770 lbs-in. (0.6 to 200 Nm).

Lenze Americas