Telematics for Connected Asset Management

CalAmp has introduced its CalAmp Telematics Suite, which enables companies to manage a diverse set of assets, including vehicles, equipment, and packages anywhere and at any time with one common application.

It integrates SC iOn Command Portal, AssetOutlook, FleetOutlook, GovOutlook, iOn Hours, CrashBoxx and DeviceOutlook as modules into a single application viewable from any connected PC or personal electronic device. The various Suite modules can be activated to allow users to create customized views based on their specific business models and engagements.

Operations managers can gain a panoramic view of their connected ecosystem such as vehicles and mobile workers to package visibility and environmental condition monitoring. Built on the CalAmp Telematics Cloud, the CalAmp Telematics Suite also enables integration with partner platforms and services.

