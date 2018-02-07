Trailer Loading System

Ancra has introduced the SkateLoader for outbound loading of high volumes with palletized goods in any trailer.

The design of the SkateLoader is based on fully automatic one-shot-loading. The system is developed for one-way-loading of outbound goods, for example from a production facility outbound to customers or from a distribution center to multiple end-users.

The SkateLoader system is equipped with a scanning technology that accurately detects the trailers position at the dock. The automatic 3-axis motorized alignment system aligns the SkateLoader to the trailer position ( horizontal, vertical & approach angle). During the loading process the system height is constantly monitored and corrected to the changing trailers height. The optional 3-D systems offer the possibility to check the inside of the trailer on any obstacle.

It is usable for any load as long as it is within trailer dimensions, and also mixed pallet possibilities.

Ancra