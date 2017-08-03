MasterMover has launched its articulated trailer moving system, a pedestrian-operated motorized electric tug that can move loads of up to 24,000 lbs. The product, named the TMS1650+, is suitable for use by maintenance staff in the automotive, logistics, rail and transport sectors.

The TMS1650+ uses a hydraulic weight transfer system to allow pedestrian operators to move large loads by raising the front of the trailer off its stands. This makes it quicker and easier to conduct and complete routine maintenance and cleaning.

During operation, the tug’s AC motor allows for controlled handling of the load by providing high torque at low speeds.

The tug is fitted with several features to ensure operator safety during use, such as automatic braking and cut off. For example, the automatic braking function will immediately come into effect if the operator releases the controls during use. The TMS1650+ also includes an emergency stop button and warning horn.

MasterMover