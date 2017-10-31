Transport Container Suitable for Palletizing

Eco Pack Systems has introduced a low-weight container solution that enables fully customizable point of purchase branding and is made from food grade material.

The patented Eco Pack system consists of an easy-to-assemble plastic frame and two lightweight plastic sleeves that together create a multipurpose, recyclable box. The frame has the same dimensions as standard paperboard cartons and plastic crates, and is suitable for palletizing. The bags are customized for specific commodity and product application, and designed for optimal ventilation, hygiene, food safety and waste reduction.

There are currently multiple sizes with three base dimensions at several heights, plus a unique tray for bananas. Additional sizes can be produced upon request.

Eco Pack Systems