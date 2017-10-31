Menu
Eco Pack Fresh Cut
New Products

Transport Container Suitable for Palletizing

Eco Pack Systems has introduced a low-weight container solution that enables fully customizable point of purchase branding and is made from food grade material.

Eco Pack Systems has introduced a low-weight container solution that enables fully customizable point of purchase branding and is made from food grade material.

The patented Eco Pack system consists of an easy-to-assemble plastic frame and two lightweight plastic sleeves that together create a multipurpose, recyclable box. The frame has the same dimensions as standard paperboard cartons and plastic crates, and is suitable for palletizing. The bags are customized for specific commodity and product application, and designed for optimal ventilation, hygiene, food safety and waste reduction.

There are currently multiple sizes with three base dimensions at several heights, plus a unique tray for bananas. Additional sizes can be produced upon request.

Eco Pack Systems

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DT Research - DT325_keyboard
Vehicle Mount Tablet Solution
Oct 26, 2017
Newcastle_Atlas_Series_Nucleus_Dims
Mobile Dimensioning Workstations
Oct 25, 2017
Camso PON 775
Press-on Forklift Tires
Oct 24, 2017
Roambee-BeeBeacon-Location-Temp-Humidity
Granular, Item-level Visibility
Oct 24, 2017