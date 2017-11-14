Menu
CRE-588
New Products

Transporting Parts from Warehouse to Assembly

Creform Corp. has developed a cart for automotive assembly operation that can transport parts from a warehouse to the point of installation in the assembly area.

Creform Corp. has developed a cart for automotive assembly operation that can hold small batches of interior trim parts. The cart can transport parts from a warehouse to the point of installation in the assembly area.

The interior trim parts are supported on two sides of the cart, while the open design of the cart makes all parts visible which helps enhance visual inventory management.

For damage-free handling, each of the shelf levels feature two cantilevered “arms” that extend out both sides of the cart to safely and securely hold the parts. Each arm features ½ in. HDPE plastic. Half-round cradles are machined into this plastic for separation and safe handling of the parts. Since one part is cradled in each machined compartment, each part can be accessed and retrieved in any particular order.

The cart features four adjustable shelves all situated in an ergonomic position. The design of the cart makes it possible to add, reduce or reposition the shelves. It has four locking 4 in. dia. swivel casters for positioning and maneuverability. The swivel feature of the casters allows the cart to be rotated once one side is empty for access to the other side.

Optional accessories include hanging hooks, paperwork clips, label holders, cushioned foam for extra delicate parts and large diameter casters for rugged floor environments.

Creform Corp.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kuebix-logo
Free Multimodal TMS
Nov 15, 2017
Dorner Spiral Chute
Spiral Chutes
Nov 13, 2017
JLG-10MSP
Mobile Stock Picker
Nov 13, 2017
Zebra TC20
Mobile Computer for SMBs
Nov 09, 2017