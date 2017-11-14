Transporting Parts from Warehouse to Assembly

Creform Corp. has developed a cart for automotive assembly operation that can hold small batches of interior trim parts. The cart can transport parts from a warehouse to the point of installation in the assembly area.

The interior trim parts are supported on two sides of the cart, while the open design of the cart makes all parts visible which helps enhance visual inventory management.

For damage-free handling, each of the shelf levels feature two cantilevered “arms” that extend out both sides of the cart to safely and securely hold the parts. Each arm features ½ in. HDPE plastic. Half-round cradles are machined into this plastic for separation and safe handling of the parts. Since one part is cradled in each machined compartment, each part can be accessed and retrieved in any particular order.

The cart features four adjustable shelves all situated in an ergonomic position. The design of the cart makes it possible to add, reduce or reposition the shelves. It has four locking 4 in. dia. swivel casters for positioning and maneuverability. The swivel feature of the casters allows the cart to be rotated once one side is empty for access to the other side.

Optional accessories include hanging hooks, paperwork clips, label holders, cushioned foam for extra delicate parts and large diameter casters for rugged floor environments.

Creform Corp.