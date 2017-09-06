Trip Planning & Execution Tool

TMW Systems has introduced TruETA, a trip planning and execution tool that calculates estimated time of arrival for each stop along a truck’s route.

Available to users of TMW’s transportation management solutions, TruETA is a cloud-based solution that automates the calculation of ETAs based on current vehicle position, driver Hours-of-Service and real-time and predictive traffic patterns. The solution also generates Red-Yellow-Green alerts indicating the likelihood of each vehicle to meet its customers’ scheduled delivery times, reducing the need for dispatcher-driver phone calls and mobile communications messages.

Commercial and private fleets can use TruETA to help reduce operating costs while improving on-time delivery performance. The tool replaces the “local knowledge” and manual data entry with automated, fact-based calculations derived from current vehicle location, updated Hours-of-Service information, and the PC*MILER truck routing engine from ALK Technologies, which includes real-time and predictive traffic speeds along each assigned route. In addition, TruETA utilizes the ALK Maps commercial mapping platform to visualize live traffic flows, as well as weather overlays of current conditions including radar, cloud cover, alerts and road surface conditions to quickly identify potential scheduling issues.

TruETA also accounts for required driver rest breaks and calculates remaining Hours-of-Service at each destination with PC*MILER’s Hours-of-Service planning engine to support accurate, advanced plans.

