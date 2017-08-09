Two-Ton Capacity Lift Table

LiftWise has introduced the LiftMaster 4000 lift table, which can be used to lift and lower a variety of parts into the appropriate position for maintenance, service and other needs.

The LiftMaster 4000 has a maximum capacity of 4,000 pounds when raised. Fully extended, the lifting table rises to 27 inches.

A wide pedestal with vertical protrusions gives the lifting surface a saddle-like feel to allow for safely securing loads. Additionally, optional arm attachments can be used to better lift various components, such as pumps, belly guards and engine covers.

The double-acting pump is actuated by a hand pump handle. A simple pull of the ergonomic trigger lever gravity lowers the table to its compact 8.5-inch height. Four oversized swiveling casters (2 front swivel with brakes and 2 rear swivel locking) enhance maneuverability and positioning of the table. When not in use, the pump handle can be folded over the table for simplified storage.

LiftWise / Diversified Products