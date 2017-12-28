UCA Adds 21 Standard Forklift Options

UniCarriers Americas (UCA) has increased the number of standard options on its Platinum II (shown), Nomad and BX Cushion series lift trucks. Over 21 new options, previously only available as custom orders, will become part of UCA’s inventory.

UCA has also enhanced its manufacturing process to add the standard options to the trucks as they come down the assembly line. This process results in a reduction in lead times when trucks are ordered with these new standard options.

Examples of UniCarriers’ new options include an Extended Debris Package, which helps offer additional protection from shrink-wrap and other common debris from warehouse environments.

The Remote Jumper Cable Posts offer a solution to applications with severe battery drain from repeated engine start/stop cycles and high current draw from accessories allowing for charging without opening the hood.

