Vacuum Lift for Unloading Cargo

Vaculex ParceLift is an ergonomic vacuum lift designed for unloading loose loaded cargo from trucks and containers. It is designed to fit a Caljan belt conveyor and also sense the height of the ceiling and adjusts for the optimal height.

The Vaculex ParceLift is installed on the telescopic conveyors. With a load capacity of up to 40kg (88 lbs), it is also suitable for heavy packages of various shapes such as boxes, sacks or sheets.

The ParceLift is constructed from high-strength lightweight materials such as carbon fiber composites and aluminum. Accordingly, the actual lifter only weighs 5.8kg (13 lbs). Optional accessories include lighting or heating, which create a more comfortable working environment in the container.

