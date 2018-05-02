Menu
Vaculex Parcelift
New Products

Vacuum Lift for Unloading Cargo

Vaculex ParceLift is an ergonomic vacuum lift designed for unloading loose loaded cargo from trucks and containers.

Vaculex ParceLift is an ergonomic vacuum lift designed for unloading loose loaded cargo from trucks and containers. It is designed to fit a Caljan belt conveyor and also sense the height of the ceiling and adjusts for the optimal height.

The Vaculex ParceLift is installed on the telescopic conveyors. With a load capacity of up to 40kg (88 lbs), it is also suitable for heavy packages of various shapes such as boxes, sacks or sheets.

The ParceLift is constructed from high-strength lightweight materials such as carbon fiber composites and aluminum. Accordingly, the actual lifter only weighs 5.8kg (13 lbs). Optional accessories include lighting or heating, which create a more comfortable working environment in the container.

Vaculex

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ABM Bevel Gearbox
Bevel Gearbox for Electric Forklifts
May 03, 2018
TRONE
Adjustable Forklift Seat with Memory
May 01, 2018
Honeywell Intelligrated TechSight
Augmented Reality Maintenance for DCs
Apr 25, 2018
OnProcess intelliforce
Digital Marketplace for Field Service Management
Apr 25, 2018