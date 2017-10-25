Menu
DT Research has introduced the DT325T vehicle mount tablet solution that includes a 12.5 inch full HD display tablet for various warehousing and manufacturing environments.

DT Research has introduced a complete vehicle mount tablet solution that includes a 12.5 inch full HD display tablet (optional 4K ultra HD) with a slim folding keyboard cradle. The light, durable IP65 military standard DT325T tablet can be used in and out of vehicles or wall mounted, in various warehousing and manufacturing environments.

The mount cradle keeps the tablet compact inside vehicles, protects the tablet screen and offers more room for the driver. The 180 degree fold-up keyboard has a full-function adjustable backlit keyboard, USB ports, and a touchpad that supports Windows gestures. For non-vehicle use, the tablet can also be mounted using a VESA standard mount.

The DT Research vehicle mount tablet solution includes GPS and 4G LTE communications.

