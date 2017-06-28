Menu
Vehicle Restraint Alarm for Forklift Drivers
New Products

Vehicle Restraint Alarm for Forklift Drivers

APS Resource has released a new version of its S.W.A.T. (Secondary Warning Alert Technology) module that includes an additional layer of protection for dock operations that visually alerts forklift drivers to use caution anytime a restraint enters an alarm or warning state.

The S.W.A.T. module is now compatible with the majority of vehicle restraints in the field. APS Resource has also increased the product’s flash rate to 60 flashes per minute (FPM). With this increase in FPM, forklift drivers have a heightened awareness of their surroundings which provides a safer work environment. Lastly, the S.W.A.T. module will work with most incandescent, halogen and LED dock lights.

Compact in design to minimize risk of damage, along with a polymer housing that resists corrosion, the S.W.A.T. module mounts on a loading dock wall next to the vehicle restraint control panel. Featuring its own LED status light to indicate receptacle output status, the S.W.A.T. module is ETL listed and compatible with most dock lights.

APS Resource

 

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts Forklift Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017