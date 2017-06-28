Vehicle Restraint Alarm for Forklift Drivers

APS Resource has released a new version of its S.W.A.T. (Secondary Warning Alert Technology) module that includes an additional layer of protection for dock operations that visually alerts forklift drivers to use caution anytime a restraint enters an alarm or warning state.

The S.W.A.T. module is now compatible with the majority of vehicle restraints in the field. APS Resource has also increased the product’s flash rate to 60 flashes per minute (FPM). With this increase in FPM, forklift drivers have a heightened awareness of their surroundings which provides a safer work environment. Lastly, the S.W.A.T. module will work with most incandescent, halogen and LED dock lights.

Compact in design to minimize risk of damage, along with a polymer housing that resists corrosion, the S.W.A.T. module mounts on a loading dock wall next to the vehicle restraint control panel. Featuring its own LED status light to indicate receptacle output status, the S.W.A.T. module is ETL listed and compatible with most dock lights.

APS Resource