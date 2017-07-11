Visibility Across the DC

Dematic has updated Dematic iQ 2.5, its warehouse execution system software platform, to include Material Flow Analysis, a new blend of performance monitoring, analytical insights and visualization. As an addition to the Dematic iQ Operations Management Center, this new tool brings visibility across the entire distribution center, identifying potential bottlenecks and other performance barriers.

With its intuitive user interface, Material Flow Analysis allows the user to view and analyze their complete operation, allowing the user to identify slowdowns and capacity concerns to prevent future problems.

Dematic iQ is a comprehensive real-time software platform that automates and optimizes distribution center operations, coordinating material flow from receiving to shipping and enhancing equipment and labor productivity.

Built on a single global platform, Dematic iQ is a scalable solution from simple/conventional operations to highly integrated/automated facilities. Configurable modules encapsulate best practices learned over decades of material handling experience and through proprietary logistics and operational research.

