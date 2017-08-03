Menu
AirspaceTechnologies-logo
New Products

Voice Recognition for Time-Critical Shippers

Airspace Technologies has announced an integration with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, allowing device users the ability to track, trace and review their shipments using voice commands.

Airspace Technologies, a technology-enabled logistics company specializing in time-critical shipments, has announced an integration with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, allowing device users the ability to track, trace and review their shipments using voice commands.

Users can ask a question using natural language and Alexa-enabled devices can identify the answer, specific to each customer. Users can check shipping and delivery status, driver location and how fast can a shipment get from point A to point B, among other features.

Airspace Technologies

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Beumer_stretch-hood-A
Stretch Film Hood
Aug 03, 2017
F900-forklift-exhaust-analyzer
Forklift Exhaust Analyzer
Aug 02, 2017
Dorner-SmartFlexHelix
Conveyor Designed for Tight Spaces
Aug 02, 2017
MasterMover-TMS1650
Trailer Moving System
Aug 01, 2017