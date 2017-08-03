Voice Recognition for Time-Critical Shippers

Airspace Technologies, a technology-enabled logistics company specializing in time-critical shipments, has announced an integration with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, allowing device users the ability to track, trace and review their shipments using voice commands.

Users can ask a question using natural language and Alexa-enabled devices can identify the answer, specific to each customer. Users can check shipping and delivery status, driver location and how fast can a shipment get from point A to point B, among other features.

Airspace Technologies