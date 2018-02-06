Voice Workflow for Warehouse Management

Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions (E+P) has launched Lydia Voice 8, a major upgrade to its voice workflow-driven supply chain solution.

Lydia Voice 8 is a voice recognition solution for the logistics market that uses deep neural network technology and is designed specifically for the industrial environment where “near perfect” voice recognition performance is required.

Lydia Voice 8 modernizes phonetic and word-based word recognition models and delivers almost-perfect recognition rates, and is suitable for diverse workforces who have challenging dialects. It streamlines support and onboarding of new, temporary and day-labor voice-enabled workers.

Major new capabilities include:

Added support for Android devices.

Added support for the new Voxter Elite + Voice Computing Device, as well as additional support for a range of Zebra, Honeywell, and Datalogic Android and Windows-based mobile computers, and a range of scanning devices.

Added support for wide-band Bluetooth headsets, such as the Jabra BlueParrott B450-XT, Jabra BlueParrott C400-XT and the Zebra HS3100.

New API to enable ERP or WMS user profiles to synchronize seamlessly with Lydia Voice 8.

Ehrhardt + Partner Group