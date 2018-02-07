Warehouse Storage & Retrieval System

Menu
Rack & Roll Inc. has introduced the FloatingAisle storage and retrieval system which is designed to help increase the capacity of warehouses and cold storage facilities.

The FloatingAisle is comprised of a racking system on rails with each electrically powered carriage and motor providing lateral motion for vertically stacked pallets in the warehouse’s existing configuration. The carriages can move singularly or in a group. This patented feature is designed to eliminate the need to move the entire row of racks to access one pallet.

A new aisle and access to any pallet can be created anywhere in the storage area in under 30 seconds. The system is controlled by a hardware and software system managed by a touchscreen.

An infrared detection system helps prevent accidents throughout the system.

