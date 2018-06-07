Wearable Device for Warehouses

Honeywell has introduced the 8680i Wearable Mini-Mobile, a compact, hands-free cordless device designed to help improve efficiency and productivity for scan-intensive tasks. By eliminating the need to pick up a handheld scanner, scan the item and then set the scanner down, the new wearable device helps improve workers’ scanning times by approximately five seconds per typical transaction.

It allows for hands-free operation in areas where workers need to be able to complete tasks without having to hold a separate device.

The lightweight, Wi-Fi-enabled device is worn on one hand and provides workers with a two-button interface and a clear display of information such as battery status and scan results. Through the API and Wi-Fi connectivity, customizable workflow instructions are provided on the user-facing display. This enables streamlined workflows with a single, ergonomic device to eliminate the need for both a scanner and mobile computer combination.

The 8680i helps warehouses and distribution centers increase speed and accuracy by streamlining high-volume workflows such as picking, sorting, put-away and packing.

Designed for a rugged industrial work environment, the 8680i can withstand 2,000 half-meter tumbles. Users can choose from two different wearable form factors: a two-finger ring or a cut-resistant glove.

A Bluetooth-only version of the device is also available for use as a simple ergonomic scanner, which pairs with another device to support more complex workflows.

