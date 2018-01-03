Wing Pallet for the Chemical Transport

Menu
Cabka-IPS has introduced the Eco P3 plastic pallet for the chemical industry, featuring a wing design with the top extending beyond the runners and feet of the pallet.

Cabka-IPS has introduced the Eco P3 plastic pallet, developed specifically for the chemical industry. The pallet has been designed to minimize the risk of damage to the load as well as designing a trouble-free flow of goods.

Thanks to its wing design with the top extending beyond the runners and feet of the pallet, it offers an extra large support surface and makes it easier to transport bags.

The six extra wide runners of the Eco P3 have a stabilizing effect when block-stacking to help facilitate smooth transport via roller and chain conveyors. The wing design also facilitates more stable packing of the product with stretch film and offers forklifts the option of lifting the pallet at additional points.

