WMS with WES Capabilities

Manhattan Associates has enhanced the order streaming capabilities of its WMS to produce a single, intelligent fulfillment optimization engine capable of simultaneously processing wave, waveless and flow-through orders in a single facility.

Manhattan Associates Inc. has enhanced the order streaming capabilities of its Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to produce a single, intelligent fulfillment optimization engine capable of simultaneously processing wave, waveless and flow-through orders in a single facility. Order Streaming dynamically manages different fulfillment methods with reduced order processing times, increased accuracy and higher service levels, using machine learning to orchestrate activities between workforce and automation assets.

Manhattan has also embedded a Warehouse Execution System (WES) within its WMS to orchestrate workflow across the full spectrum of resources. Manhattan’s WES is built to integrate with any automation and can coordinate operations across multiple sites.

In its newest WMS release, Manhattan is also delivering Unified Distribution Control, a responsive and intuitive user interface (UI) that leverages touchscreen technologies and data visualization techniques to help supervisors see, diagnose, and fix anything from any location. The company’s advanced analytics give managers a wide perspective of warehouse performance with actionable insights and respond to trends or issues in real time. The interface also includes an associate version that helps streamline task completion and reduce training times, giving users a consistent and familiar experience on both fixed stations and mobile tablet form factors across all major operating systems.

