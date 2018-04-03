Work-in-Process Cart

Creform Corp. has developed a work-in-process (WIP) cart that holds small batches of both large and small sheet metal parts as they go through various stages of manufacturing on their way to final assembly.

The cart features 12 compartments that assist in damage-free handling with easy load/unload. Three of the compartments are especially tall to hold the largest components, while the other nine are built shorter to hold a variety of part sizes. Each compartment features a plastic floor and sturdy panels for part separation and to ensure minimal movement of the parts. The various cart levels can be repositioned and reconfigured depending on the application with only simple tools.

The cart features four 4 in. dia. swivel casters with urethane wheels. Two of the casters have brakes that can be engaged when secured positioning is needed. The size and strength of the wheels lend themselves for easy movement of the cart from point to point in the manufacturing process. It includes a push/pull handle at both ends for repositioning within a work area for load/unload.

The cart shown measures 35" L x 22" D x 56" T and is designed to hold up to 400 lb. Higher capacity and custom cart sizes are also available.

Creform Corp.