EMH AL System’s Lamp Post Workstation Cranes feature lightweight aluminum track profiles for loads up to 2,200 lbs., exclusive EMH T-Slot design, anodized enclosed rails, and anti-kick-up nylon wheels.

AL System Lamp Post Cranes require only four upright columns per runway cell, with the crane runway clamped onto the top of the frame at the corners using standard AL clamps. The bridge and lifting devices are then hung from the runway, which enables convenient and open access at either end. Maximum overall height is 15-feet.

AL System Cranes are designed to accommodate a variety of lifters and handling devices. They are articulating, meaning that they are free moving and do not require movement at right angles. This feature also provides smooth operation and a low starting force even when the load is at the end of the bridge. In addition, the AL-System Crane’s anti-kick up nylon wheels delivers smooth and safe movement of the trolley inside the enclosed rail.

Engineered Material Handling (EMH)