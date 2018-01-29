Forklift Fail: Viral Video Shows Unsafe Practices

From “Idiots on Ladders” to “Best of the Worst,” unsafe practices are caught on camera every day.
With the proliferation of social media, there is no shortage of videos and photos of practices that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatalities.
A viral Facebook video posted in September 2017, which continues to be shared, shows two workers at an unknown facility blatantly misusing a forklift.
An overturned forklift is responsible for nearly a quarter, or 24 percent of forklift accidents. Every year, 34,900 of reported accidents result in serious injury and another 61,800 of forklift accidents are reported as non-serious, according to OSHA.
“It's not safe and not funny,” writes Facebook user Josue Carmona, a 22-year veteran forklift driver and heavy machinery operator, according to his post. “This could result in an unexpected accidents,injuries & even result to death. A forklift operator should operate the machine with responsibility and safety;not for fun like this. I watched videos that results in accidents and death of the employees as well for the driver. My advice for all the drivers...never allow things like this could put your friend and yourself on a risk.”
Ricardo Valencia reaffirms Carmona’s comment, citing the main goal of every safety professional: making sure workers go home to their families.
“This is a disaster waiting to happen and this two irresponsable individuals should be vanished from any kind of lifting equipment for this type of behavior, I wouldn’t like to have them as my coworkers because they would be for sure a distraction to any kind of safety we preach in favor of our peers.
We want to make sure everyone goes home to their families in one piece, but this two want the total opposite.”
Have you seen a publicly-available video of unsafe work activities? Submit it to Associate Editor Stefanie Valentic at [email protected].
TAGS: Forklift Safety
