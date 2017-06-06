Menu
Operators at a Jumbo grocery DC saw a doubledigit productivity improvement from the fivesecondsperpick reduction

Operators at a Jumbo grocery DC saw a double-digit productivity improvement from the five-seconds-per-pick reduction.

Powered Vehicles and Forklifts

Cutting Five Seconds per Pick: How to Optimize Low-Level Order Picking

Automated solutions, such as forklifts controlled by wearable technology, are a viable path to significant productivity improvements.

Wearable warehouse management system (WMS) technologies, such as pick-to-voice systems, have largely delivered on their promise of improving productivity in low-level order picking. By eliminating the need for operators to continually refer to and update paper printouts, these systems have helped businesses achieve double-digit improvements in pick productivity. As a result, they are now commonplace in large warehouses.

Yet upon closer examination, the low-level order picking

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to MHLNews.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive material handling & logistics reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Forklift Safety MHL Magazine Technology & Automation Warehousing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
How to Achieve Best-in-Class DC Performance
How to Achieve Best-in-Class DC Performance
Apr 17, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Jungheinrich ETVQ
Electric Multidirectional Forklift
Jul 23, 2017
Forklift Fiascoes and Lift Truck Lunacy
Forklift Fiascoes and Lift Truck Lunacy
Jul 21, 2017