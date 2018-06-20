Menu
Download the 2018 MH&amp;L Salary Survey
Salary Survey

Download the 2018 MH&L Salary Survey

In this special eBook guide to workforce issues, we look not only at the typical salaries for supply chain professionals like you in various roles, but also at the unique challenges you face in your jobs, and how you deal with them.

What Matters Most to You About Your Job?

MH&L asks that question of its readers every year, and dating back to the days of the Great Recession, the answer has consistently been job security. As the economy has been going like gangbusters for over a year now, job security has become less of a factor to material handling and logistics professionals. As the results of the MH&L 2018 Salary Survey indicate, the size of the paycheck has become almost as important. “If you really value me here at this company,” any of you are saying, “then prove it. Show me the money.”

In this special eBook guide to workforce issues, we’ll look not only at the typical salaries for supply chain professionals in various roles, but also at the unique challenges they face in their jobs, and how they deal with them. We’ll also examine the latest material handling talent trends, the increasing role of women in the industry, and attempt to answer the question of how to manage Millennial workers.

Complete the form below to access your copy.

TAGS: Labor Management
Related
Salary survey material handling logistics
What’s the Biggest Challenge Facing the Industry Today?
Feb 22, 2018
Material Handling & Logistics 2018 Salary Survey
Show Me the Money: MH&L’s 2018 Salary Survey
Feb 20, 2018
What Matters Most to You About Your Job?
What Matters Most to You About Your Job?
Feb 14, 2017
Separate Yourself from the Competition: MH&L 2017 Salary Survey Comments
Separate Yourself from the Competition: MH&L 2017 Salary Survey Comments
Feb 14, 2017