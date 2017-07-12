Menu
How to Control Your Fleet Costs while Increasing Performance
Increased maintenance and service costs have had a negative impact on commercial fleet operators. Add to that the need to comply with new emissions and fuel standards, as well as a shortage of trained technicians, and you have a chaotic situation in need of clarity.

This eBook is designed to help companies gain a comprehensive view of all of their fleet management and maintenance costs. It looks at some of the latest technologies in play, such as telematics, that offer a safer and more economical way to transport goods. You’ll also learn how to re-evaluate the Total Cost of Truck Fleet Ownership.

Download this eBook to learn about these and other best practices in fleet maintenance and management.

