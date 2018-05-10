Homeland Security Conducting Pilots on Blockchain for Supply Chain

On May 8, Douglas Maughan, cybersecurity division director of DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate, testified in front of the House Science, Space and Technology subcommittee on the use of blockchain technology in the supply chain.

As reported by fedscoop.com Maughan said the technology offers promise but there are challenges.

“There remain other challenges with blockchain technology, particularly a lack of support for standards that may limit the growth and a competitive marketplace of interoperable, cost-effective and innovative solutions for both government and industry,” he said.

“Government must be informed and ensure that blockchain technology, as it evolves, supports standardized approaches for security, privacy and data exchange to create efficiencies to enhance the public good.”

Currently, there are pilots being conducted with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection looking into how this technology could help combat counterfeit products and intellectual property theft.

