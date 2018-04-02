MODEX 2018: All Supply Chain, All the Time

A preview of MODEX 2018 and a look at some of the new products that are helping to usher in a new era of supply chain excellence.

Our long winter of lack-of-supply-chain-trade-shows discontent has almost come to an end, as MODEX 2018—North America’s biggest exhibition of material handling and logistics solutions and equipment—will take place April 9-12 in Atlanta.

In an attempt to differentiate MODEX from the better-known ProMat show (which takes place every other year in Chicago and focuses largely on material handling and automation technologies), the organizers are collocating MODEX with the Georgia Logistics Summit to offer a heavier concentration of transportation and logistics solutions and content than ProMat offers.