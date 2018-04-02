Menu
Technology & Automation

MODEX 2018: All Supply Chain, All the Time

modexLogo-1
Start Slideshow
A preview of MODEX 2018 and a look at some of the new products that are helping to usher in a new era of supply chain excellence.

Our long winter of lack-of-supply-chain-trade-shows discontent has almost come to an end, as MODEX 2018—North America’s biggest exhibition of material handling and logistics solutions and equipment—will take place April 9-12 in Atlanta.

In an attempt to differentiate MODEX from the better-known ProMat show (which takes place every other year in Chicago and focuses largely on material handling and automation technologies), the organizers are collocating MODEX with the Georgia Logistics Summit to offer a heavier concentration of transportation and logistics solutions and content than ProMat offers.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: MODEX New Products Powered Vehicles and Forklifts Warehousing MHL Magazine
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Last Mile Delivery
Last-Mile Delivery Models to Revolutionize Urban Logistics by 2025
Mar 30, 2018
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Now Accepted as Payment for Container Shipping
Mar 27, 2018
Audi Self-driving car
After Uber Crash, Florida Still Welcomes Free-Range Robot Cars
Mar 23, 2018
crying-robot-cropped
Can a Robot Feel Remorse?
Mar 21, 2018