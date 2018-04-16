Menu
MODEX Moments: The Future of Supply Chain Is Now

From disruptive technologies to the dirtiest jobs you could ever imagine, here's a look at some of the highlights from the MODEX 2018.

Thirty thousand people from 110 countries walked the show floor of MODEX 2018 in Atlanta, spread across 250,000 square feet of exhiibition space occupied by 900 vendors, showing every type of material handling solution imaginable, from bins, pallets and shelves to drones, robots and artificial intelligence-based systems. The following pages offer a brief glimpse at some of the highlights from the show floor as well as the keynote addresses. MODEX 2018 was organized by MHI.

