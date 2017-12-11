Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2017

Our salute to the best advancements in supply chain technology, processes and labor management from 2017.

With all the natural disasters, political posturings and sexual harassment revelations dominating the news cycle of the past year, we sure could use some good news, and that’s exactly what we’ve got for you—the 2017 MH&L Innovation Awards. This is our annual salute to the best in people, processes and technology within the supply chain arena.

In the pages that follow, you’ll find our personal choice for the most interesting, impactful, game-changing, subversive, or mind-bending technologies and developments that were announced over the past 12 months in one or more of the various MH&L channels—our website, newsletters or social media channels.

We think you’ll enjoy this year-end recap of supply chain innovations and best practices. And here’s to hoping that 2018 results in even more significant advancements in the state of warehousing and transportation technology.

Click the links below to compare this year's innovations to those from previous years:

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2016: robot pickers, bridge-inspecting drones, autonomous freight shuttles, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2015: solar-powered vessel, robot dispatcher, 3-D printed flight parts, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2014: hybrid DCs, 3-D prototypes, location-based inventory system, and more.

Supply Chain Innovators of 2013: paperless food chain, VLMs, cold chain fleet management, and more.