What Will Supply Chain Executives Invest In Over Next 18 Months?

As the majority of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers will be attending MODEX on April 9-12 in Atlanta, attendees were polled about what they will spend on during the next 18 months.

Over half of the attendees are corporate or senior management with 26% working in middle management. Eighty-five percent have buying power. The majority, 62% buy for distribution centers. Forty-nine percent buy for warehouse supporting manufacturing and 43% buy for manufacturing facilities.

Around 31% said they plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months.

The categories they are planning to spend on include:

–Automation Equipment and Systems (47%)

–Conveyor & Sortation Equipment (44%)

–Fork Lift Trucks (42%)

–Packaging and Shipping Shipping Solutions (41%)

–Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment (40%)

-Automatic Identification & Data Collection/ RFID (39%)

-Software Systems for Warehousing, Distribution and Logistics (38%)