Menu
Bell and Howell Producer System
Technology & Automation

What Will Supply Chain Executives Invest In Over Next 18 Months?

Around 31% of MODEX attendees said they plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months.

As the majority of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers will be attending MODEX on April 9-12 in Atlanta, attendees were polled about what they will spend on during the next 18 months.

Over half of the attendees are corporate or senior management with 26% working in middle management. Eighty-five percent have buying power. The majority, 62% buy for distribution centers. Forty-nine percent buy for warehouse supporting manufacturing and 43% buy for manufacturing facilities.

Around 31% said they plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months.

The categories they are planning to spend on include:

–Automation Equipment and Systems (47%)
–Conveyor & Sortation Equipment (44%)
–Fork Lift Trucks (42%)
–Packaging and Shipping Shipping Solutions (41%)
–Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment (40%)
-Automatic Identification & Data Collection/ RFID (39%)
-Software Systems for Warehousing, Distribution and Logistics (38%)

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pharma
Blockchain Powerful Tool for Transparency in Complex Supply Chains
Mar 13, 2018
exo-slideshow-0318
Top 20 Very Real Exoskeletons to Augment Your Workforce
Mar 07, 2018
Amazon warehouse
Will Amazon’s Worker Tracking Wristbands Cross the Privacy Line?
Mar 05, 2018
seegrid truck
20 Material Handling Tools to Lift You Up
Feb 27, 2018