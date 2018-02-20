Menu
Transportation & Distribution

The 10 Best State Highway Systems

HIghway
Start Slideshow
A ranking of the best highways in the country, based on various infrastructure, traffic and safety metrics.

How do the nation's highways stack up? Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report ranks the performance of state highway systems in 11 categories, including pavement condition, deficient bridges, traffic congestion, fatality rates, spending per mile of state-controlled highway, and system administrative costs.

The significant differences between state highway systems are illustrated by the huge disparity in the spending per mile figures. West Virginia spent the least — $35,047 per mile of state-controlled highway, while New Jersey spent the most — $2,069,020 per mile of state-controlled highway.

Here's a look at which states have done the best job on their highway systems. 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Material Handling & Logistics 2018 Salary Survey
Show Me the Money: MH&L’s 2018 Salary Survey
Feb 20, 2018
Auto Supply Chain
It’s Been 40 Years Since Automotive Logistics Saw This Much Change
Feb 15, 2018
Maersk
Amazon Threat Has Maersk Racing to Stop Clients Becoming Rivals
Feb 13, 2018
An aerial image of highways in San Diego, California.
Trump Dispatches His Public Works Plan to Skeptical Congress
Feb 12, 2018