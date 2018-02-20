The 10 Best State Highway Systems

A ranking of the best highways in the country, based on various infrastructure, traffic and safety metrics.

How do the nation's highways stack up? Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report ranks the performance of state highway systems in 11 categories, including pavement condition, deficient bridges, traffic congestion, fatality rates, spending per mile of state-controlled highway, and system administrative costs.

The significant differences between state highway systems are illustrated by the huge disparity in the spending per mile figures. West Virginia spent the least — $35,047 per mile of state-controlled highway, while New Jersey spent the most — $2,069,020 per mile of state-controlled highway.

Here's a look at which states have done the best job on their highway systems.