Amazon Ups the Ante with Instant Pickup

In yet another challenge to brick and mortar retailers, Amazon has launched a new service at college campuses that allows shoppers to receive their orders within two minutes.

Instant Pickup, will offer a selection of daily essentials available for pickup in two minutes or less at five of Amazon’s fully staffed pickup locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berkeley, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, and College Park, Md. Items available with Instant Pickup include snacks, drinks and electronics, as well as some of Amazon’s most popular devices.

“As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster,” said Ripley MacDonald, Director, Student Programs, Amazon. “Whether it’s a snack on-the-go, replacing a lost phone charger in the middle of a hectic day or adding Alexa to your life with an Echo, Instant Pickup saves Prime members time. While Instant Pickup is available at select pickup locations today, we’re excited about bringing this experience to more customers soon.”

Instant Pickup will be available at more locations in the coming months. Amazon operates a total of 22 staffed pickup locations on or near college campuses across the country.

Instant Pickup puts Amazon in competition with vending machine services, according to a report on CNBC. MacDonald told CNBC that Amazon considered automating the Instant Pickup points but declined to say why the company had not pursued the idea.

Whether or not this service becomes automation it is yet another service in a series that continues to shorten lead times on eCommerce delivery. The company already offers a less than an hour service for shoppers through its PrimeNow program and 15 minute delivery for groceries through the Fresh Pickup program.