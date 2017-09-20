FedEx Freight’s LTL Rates to Increase 4.9% on January 1

As expected, national less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier FedEx Freight plans to hike shipping rates by 4.9% as of January 1, 2018. This rate change applies to eligible FedEx Freight shipments within the U.S. (including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), between the contiguous U.S. and Canada, within Canada and between the contiguous U.S. and Mexico. FedEx Freight rates within Mexico will also change.

Effective January 22, 2018, FedEx Freight will implement an over-length surcharge of $85 per shipment and will be applied to shipments with dimensions of 8 feet or greater and less than 12 feet.

Other subsidiaries of FedEx Corp. will also increase their rates by 4.9% at the beginning of next year:

FedEx Express will increase shipping rates by an average of 4.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export and U.S. import services. FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by an average of 3.5%.

FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 4.9%. FedEx SmartPost rates will also change.

Effective January 22, 2018, a third-party billing surcharge will apply to FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipments that are billed to a third party.

Effective January 22, 2018, applicable criteria and pricing for packages that require additional handling, are oversized, or are unauthorized, will change.

Effective January 22, 2018, FedEx SmartPost will apply dimensional weight pricing, and the Non-Machinable Surcharge will change.

Details of all changes to rates and surcharges are available at: http://fedex.com/rates2018.